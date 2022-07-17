Now, a grade separator to come up at University chowk
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a grade separator at the Pune University chowk aka Anandrishiji Maharaj chowk that will help vehicles move directly from Ganeshkhind road to Aundh sans any traffic signals.
Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, said, “The design is yet to be finalised. We had a meeting with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the PMRDA agency and Tata Group agency will work on the grade separator project. Its report and design will come to us in a few days. We will complete the project on priority.”
The agencies that are involved in completing the flyover work will also be involved in installing the grade separator. “The PMRDA is currently constructing a two-storeyed flyover that will help commuters from Aundh directly reach Ganeshkhind road. However, there could be traffic congestion during the return journey (Ganeshkhind road to Aundh). To avoid such circumstances, a grade separator has been planned by the PMC,” said Kumar.
Once the design is approved, costing of the project will be finalised.
Vivek Kharwadkar, metropolitan planner, PMRDA, said, “An underpass (grade separator) will come up at Anandrishiji chowk. Work which is not integrated with the metro will be taken up independently by the PMC. Whereas work linked with the metro will be taken care of by the PMRDA. We have completed our initial inspection for the underpass. Lots of preparatory work is required before starting work on the grade separator. Currently, road-widening work is underway at the Modern college chowk.”
“Many a time, we tend to carry out the barricading and end up with a lot of traffic chaos, so we are focusing on careful planning and speedier implementation of the project,” said Kharwadkar.
Work on metro line 3 Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is also underway at Ganeshkhind road. One-hundred pillars of the metro line will be coming up on this road. Municipal commissioner Kumar has asked the PMRDA to complete the work on priority. The PMC has also cleared illegal encroachments on footpaths for decongestion of roads.
Box
Ongoing work on metro line 3 (Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi)
The Pune metro line 3 is a 23 km elevated metro rail project connecting the information technology (IT) hub of Hinjewadi to the central business district of Shivajinagar. Work on the 1,000th piling has been completed on this route. The barricading work of 12,147 RMT (running metre) has also been completed. The project is being jointly implemented by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Tata Group, and the PMRDA.
-
‘Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 gaining ground in Maharashtra’
PUNE Two months after Maharashtra first reported BA.4 and BA.5 cases, these subvariants of Omicron, according to experts, have become more prevalent, but if they have established complete dominance in the state will be decided only after genome sequencing of samples. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported one new patient of BA.4 and 18 new cases of BA.5 subvariants. This has taken the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 132.
-
76 applications pending with PMC for vaccination drive on school campus
PUNE As many as 20 schools in Pune Municipal Corporation limits have opted for vaccination against Covid-19 on school premises whereas 76 more schools have extended applications to the health department to start vaccination of students on the premise. According to the health department, there is 31 per cent coverage of beneficiaries between the age group of 12 and 15 years in PMC limits and 19 per cent second dose coverage for the same.
-
Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days' achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
-
2 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates
Two mobile phones were recovered from as many inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Sarup Chand, said a SIM card and a charger were also recovered from the two inmates, identified as Satinder Kumar and Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, during the checking on July 14.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with ₹1.65L, jewellery from house in old city area
Burglars targeted a house in Kucha Inayat on Kalgidhar Road in the old city area in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with ₹1.65 lakh and 120-gram gold jewellery. The owner of the house, Kanwalpreet Singh, who is involved in making and sell pillows, said his mother, wife and two children were at home when the burglary took place. Kanwalpreet suspects that the burglars entered the house through the window.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics