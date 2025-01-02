Now SPPU permission mandatory for gatherings, agitations; student organisations oppose

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now made it mandatory to obtain permission from the university administration at least eight days in advance for holding any kind of gathering, meeting, agitation or similar programme at the SPPU campus, Ahilya Nagar sub-centre, and Nashik sub-centre failing which, legal action will be taken. However, student organisations have opposed the decision. Last year too, the university had proposed guidelines for protests held by student organisations. (HT PHOTO)

A circular to this effect was issued yesterday by the university registrar, Dr Jyoti Bhakare. The move comes following discussions held in the management council regarding meetings, assemblies and protests held by student organisations, staff organisations and professors in the past few years during which inappropriate incidents have taken place.

Dr Bhakare said, “The Aurangabad bench of the high court has ruled in a case that it is valid for the university to require prior permission for protests, assemblies and meetings. Also, if a written idea is given before the protest, it may be possible to understand what the problem is and take measures to resolve it.”

Student organisations have opposed the move. Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand, said, “Today, we met the in-charge SPPU registrar Jyoti Bhakare madam and demanded cancellation of the decision. Our demand is why are they not taking a firm decision on students’ basic issues and the quality of education. During today’s meeting, a health survey report was presented to them by choosing the route of Gandhigiri to draw attention to the problems of displaced students.”

Last year too, the university had proposed guidelines for protests held by student organisations. After the draft guidelines were announced, former assembly member Dr Dhananjay Kulkarni opposed the procedure. Thereafter, the university administration held discussions with student organisations but due to strong opposition from them, the university had to suspend the guidelines.

Photo caption: Extreme left Kuldeep Ambekar and student submitting students’ issues to Jyoti Bhakare.