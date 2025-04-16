Nullah cleaning delayed as tendering process runs late

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) may fail to keep its date with pre-monsoon cleaning this year following a delay in the tendering process that has pushed crucial cleaning operations dangerously close to the onset of the rainy season. While the civic body typically initiates the nullah cleaning process in February, it was able to finalise tenders only in the last week of March, reducing the window for effective implementation. PMC may fail to keep its date with pre-monsoon cleaning this year following delay in tendering that has pushed crucial cleaning operations dangerously close to the onset of rainy season) ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Civic officials have acknowledged that the delay may impact timely completion of desilting and cleaning work, which is essential to prevent flooding and waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

Usual timeline missed

Historically, the PMC floats tenders in February and allocates cleaning work by early March. This allows contractors a two-month buffer to clean major nullahs, stormwater drains, rain gutters, and sewer lines before the monsoon begins in June. The tender process involves inviting bids from private contractors, who are then assigned work across different administrative zones of the city.

This year however, tenders were approved only in the last week of March in a standing committee meeting and by the time contracts were awarded, the cleaning season had already begun, forcing a compressed deadline.

A total of 30 tenders—one per regional office—have been issued to cover the city’s drainage zones. Additionally, eight tenders have been issued specifically for the 23 villages recently merged with the PMC where formal drainage infrastructure is yet to be developed.

Previous delays and monsoon impact

Repeated instances of waterlogging in Pune over the past few monsoon seasons have underscored the importance of cleaning drains before the onset of the rainy season. According to the PMC’s disaster management cell, intense spells of rain punctuated by short intervals have caused flooding in many low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage especially in Pashan, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, Hadapsar and Yerawada.

Last year, despite PMC commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale issuing orders that all nullah cleaning work be completed by May 15, large parts of the city continued to report clogged drains and overflowing nullahs till late June. The issue was widely criticised by citizens and local corporators.

This year, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P has issued strict instructions to all ward offices to complete all nullah cleaning, sewer maintenance and desilting of stormwater drains latest by June 7.

A meeting was held recently with representatives of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to avoid overlapping of work.

Focus on flooding-prone spots

The civic body has identified 116 chronic waterlogging spots across the city where flooding is reported almost every monsoon. Special teams have been assigned to monitor these spots, and cleaning operations in these areas have been prioritised.

Jagdish Khanore, chief engineer of the sewage department, said, “In addition to drain cleaning, we are working to remove encroachments from 189 locations where nullahs have been obstructed. These are contributing significantly to localised flooding. The building permission and construction department along with the sewage department will act against nullah encroachments in the PMC jurisdiction whereas the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will act against nullah encroachments in the 23 villages recently merged with the PMC.”

“Ward-level engineers and supervisors are carrying out daily reviews to ensure that the progress is being tracked, while disaster management teams are preparing for emergency responses in case of early rainfall,” Khanore said.

Sudhir Kulkarni, a city-based civic activist said, “Cleaning of drains should not be a formality. Sludge must actually be removed and disposed of properly and not just taken out and left on the roadside. The PMC must publish real-time updates on the drain cleaning process and involve mohalla committees in the verification.”