One-way route brings traffic relief near Pune airport

The Pune city traffic police has implemented a new one-way traffic system in the Vimannagar-Airport area, a move that has been described as ‘successful’ by both residents and officials. The change, enforced following a primary survey and citizen feedback, aims to streamline traffic movement on some of the busiest internal roads leading to Pune airport. The reverse directions on these roads will remain closed for vehicular movement. (HT)

According to the official order issued by the traffic department today on December 1, the road from Shri Krishna Hotel Chowk to Symbiosis Chowk and the stretch from Ganga Mangal Chowk to Kailas Super Market Chowk–Ganpati Mandir Chowk have now been made one-way routes. Similarly, traffic from Symbiosis Chowk to Kailas Super Market Chowk and Ganpati Mandir Chowk will also follow a one-way pattern. The reverse directions on these roads will remain closed for vehicular movement.

Local citizens have expressed satisfaction with the new system. “For the first time in months, the internal Vimannagar roads feel less chaotic. Earlier, two-way movement on narrow lanes caused major jams,” said Gayatri Sabhala, a resident living near Ganpati Mandir Chowk.

“The one-way makes airport travel easier. Earlier, I used to leave 30 minutes early just because of traffic inside Vimannagar,” said Ashok Kumavat, another shop owner from Symbiosis Chowk.

In addition to the one-way plan, Pune traffic police have intensified enforcement using six AI-based automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras recently installed on the roads around the airport.

These cameras captured over 200 traffic violations in just the last two days, including signal jumping, wrong-side driving, overspeeding, and lane violations.

Ravindra Kadam, traffic police inspector, airport division, said, “The one-way traffic system introduced in Vimannagar is based on a thorough technical survey and citizen feedback. These internal roads were witnessing severe congestion during peak hours because of two-way movement on narrow lanes. The new arrangement will significantly improve travel time for vehicles accessing Pune Airport and will enhance overall safety.”