Onion auctions stopped again at Nashik APMC markets

Barely days after the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nashik resumed onion auctions, the auctions were once again stopped on Wednesday by angry traders across Nashik’s APMC markets. Onion auctions had been stopped since April 4 by traders protesting the deduction of weighing and labour charges from the farmers’ share and passing the same on to the Mathadis’ (head loaders’) Board. The APMC administration announced that no levy or weighing and labour charges would be deducted from the farmers’ share. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, onion auctions resumed in Nashik’s Malegaon, Mungase, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Deola, Yeola and other market committees without any deduction of weighing and labour charges. The APMC administration announced that no levy or weighing and labour charges would be deducted from the farmers’ share.

However, two days later on Wednesday, the same traders again adopted an aggressive stance and stopped the auctions that had just resumed. They also took the stand that the amount should be reduced from the onion auctions until the levy issue is decided at a senior level.

“The onion auctions will not take place until further notice as this issue needs to be addressed and resolved across APMC markets in Nashik,” said Narendra Wadhavane, secretary, Lasalgaon APMC.

Tukaram Bharane, an onion farmer from Nashik, said, “Due to unseasonal rains and rising temperatures, the onion is getting damaged. Hence, we want to sell all our stock in the markets before the monsoon. However, if the markets are closed, we will not be able to survive.”