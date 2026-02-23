PUNE: While platforms, foot-overbridges (FOBs) and parts of the circulating area outside the main building of Pune railway station are covered by the 170-odd CCTV cameras currently installed and functional across the station premises, areas outside the main building, near the circulating zone, at the ends of platforms, and around parking areas remain inadequately monitored, raising concern over the safety of lakhs of passengers passing daily through the station. A long-pending proposal to increase the number of CCTV cameras has remained on paper for nearly a year, compounding safety concerns. Only 170 CCTV cameras monitoring Pune railway station

The issue has come under renewed scrutiny following the alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl on the station premises on February 17; a crime in connection with which the Pune railway police have arrested a 24-year-old man. According to police officials, the girl’s family, originally from Madhya Pradesh and currently working in Solapur, met the accused during their train journey to Pune. He allegedly befriended them and offered to help them carry their luggage so as to gain their trust before committing the offence.

Given that Pune railway station sees nearly 250 train operations and over two lakh passengers daily, these qualify as serious surveillance gaps. At present, a project titled ‘supply and installation of CCTV cameras at yards of Pune division’ worth ₹53.82 crore and covering 559 cameras, has been planned to strengthen surveillance in the yard areas under the Pune division. However, commuters have pointed out that while yard surveillance is important, immediate attention is needed in the main passenger areas of the station. The recent integration of the Pune Metro station with the railway station has further increased passenger movement from multiple access points, adding to the security challenges.

Hemantkumar Behara, spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “Currently, there are around 170 CCTV cameras installed and functional in the Pune railway station premises. Apart from that, there is a proposal pending with the railway board to install more cameras which will cover the entire yard area and other outer spaces on the Pune railway station premises. It is a budget allocated for the entire Pune railway division as well. As soon as the proposal is sanctioned, the process for installation of new cameras will gain momentum.”

Meanwhile, passengers have voiced anxiety over the present security situation. “With such a huge crowd every day, 170 cameras are clearly not enough. Some areas are dark and isolated at night, especially near the parking and platform ends. Authorities should immediately increase CCTV coverage and tighten entry checks,” said Pawan Dahinje a regular commuter.