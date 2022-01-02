Only electric buses to be allowed on ghat leading to Sinhagad fort in Pune from January 26

PUNE The next time you visit to Sinhgad fort on the weekend, you will have to park your private vehicle at the base of the fort and travel by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahandal (PMPML) electric bus to the top of the fort.

The forest department is planning to stop private vehicles using the ghat section of the fort on weekends, as it causes traffic jams and congestion. Recently, the forest department and PMPML officials conducted a survey of the fort and if everything goes as per plans from January 26, this PMPML bus service will start at Sinhagad fort.

There has been heavy rush of tourists visiting Sinhgad fort especially on weekends, causing long queues of vehicles in the ghat section of the fort. Hence, the state forest department had announced a ban on private vehicles on the ghat section on weekends. Instead, tourists will travel by the PMPML’s electric buses.

“One of the trusts is ready to give their land for parking of buses and soon we are going to sign an MoU. In a survey done of the fort, we checked for charging stations and other technical things. If all the technical and other administrative things go as per plans in next 15 to 20 days, we will start electric bus service from January 26,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department division.

Dattatray Zende, traffic manager of PMPML said, “For the last few days our trials of electric buses on the Sinhagad fort ghat section were going on and now a place has been finalised for buses to park. Also, the charging point stations at the top of the fort and other technical issues have been surveyed by senior PMPML officials. To give the historical details of the fort and share information, a guide will also be there in the bus on the way to the fort. Ticket fares for these electric buses has not yet been finalised.”

“It is a good decision to stop private vehicles using the ghat section now people will only have to travel by PMPML buses. Long queues and traffic jams also affect the environment. People waste many hours just going to the fort,” said Kiran Pisal, a regular visitor to Sinhgad fort.