Only Staff at Exam Centres Without CCTV to Be Transferred: State Board Clarifies

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on February 2, 2026, clarified that during the upcoming class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) examinations, staff transfers will be carried out only at examination centres where CCTV cameras are not available and not at all examination centres as was proposed initially. Earlier, the board had decided to transfer all teachers and non-teaching staff from one examination centre to nearby centres to ensure transparency during the SSC and HSC examinations. (HT)

MSBSHSE secretary Deepak Mali instructed divisional boards to implement the revised policy for the February-March 2026 examinations. “All staff at centres without CCTV cameras will be transferred while avoiding unnecessary reshuffling at other centres. Divisional boards have also been asked to plan properly for the examinations and submit a compliance report to the state board after implementation,” Mali said.

Earlier, the board had decided to transfer all teachers and non-teaching staff from one examination centre to nearby centres to ensure transparency during the SSC and HSC examinations. However, the decision now stands modified. According to the revised instructions, staff at centres equipped with CCTV surveillance will continue at the same centres, while transfers will be limited to centres lacking such facilities. The clarification is expected to reduce disruption in schools and junior colleges while maintaining strict vigilance at examination centres where technological surveillance is not available.

The decision follows a review meeting held in the presence of school education minister Dada Bhuse where measures to strengthen the copy-free examination campaign were discussed. Based on the directions issued in this meeting, the board revised its earlier stand to address administrative and logistical concerns.

As per the guidelines, centre directors, supervisors and examination-related personnel for a particular centre must be appointed from schools and junior colleges other than those whose students are appearing for the examination at that centre to ensure impartiality in the conduct of examinations.