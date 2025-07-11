Opposition questions transparency in PMC’s ward restructuring process

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) begins redrawing ward boundaries in accordance with instructions from the Urban Development Department, Opposition parties have raised concerns over transparency and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of influencing the process. PMC election department has begun the process of demarcating ward boundaries based on population data. (HT PHOTO)

Acting on a Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government recently issued a circular asking all municipal corporations and councils to revise ward structures. Under the new format, each ward will have four elected representatives.

PMC election department has begun the process of demarcating ward boundaries based on population data.

Congress leader Sanjay Balgude has written to the municipal commissioner and the State Election Commission, expressing apprehensions about political interference. “We fear the guidelines may not be properly followed. BJP members are regularly visiting the election office and pressuring officials with unofficial instructions,” Balgude alleged.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Nilesh Nikam has issued a legal notice to the State Election Commission and Urban Development Department, citing alleged irregularities during the 2017 ward formation exercise.

“In 2017, the Gokhalenagar ward was arbitrarily redrawn with administrative support,” Nikam said. “Despite clear Election Commission guidelines to respect natural boundaries, areas across the Mula river were added to Gokhalenagar under political pressure.”

He alleged that parts of Aundh—despite having greater proximity and civic linkage to the Aundh ward office—were moved to Ghole Road ward for electoral gains. “Additionally, 6,000 voters from Senapati Bapat Road were delisted and added to another ward,” he said.

Nikam warned the authorities against repeating the same mistakes. “If the process is manipulated again, we will challenge it in court.”

PMC election officials declined to comment on the allegations. “Any citizen or political representative can visit our office. That alone cannot be seen as interference. The ward formation process goes through multiple checks,” a senior official said.

A BJP leader, speaking off the record, dismissed the accusations. “The opposition is complaining now, but they did the same when they were in power. The only difference is that we have prepared in advance.”