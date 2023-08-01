Orange alert for Pune dist for next 48 hours

Pune:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune district on August 2 and 3, 2023. The district is expected to receive isolated moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune district on August 2 and 3, 2023. (HT PHOTO)

A depression over the northeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression off the Bangladesh coast, strengthening westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and partially increasing rainfall activity over the Konkan and adjoining Ghats of Madhya Maharashtra over the next three days, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (moderate to heavy rain) for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Thane and Palghar districts on August 2 and 3. Whereas a yellow alert (moderate rain) has been issued for Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Vidarbha, and some districts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra. There is no alert for six to seven districts in the Marathwada sub-division. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce after August 3.

While weather experts had predicted a significant reduction in rainfall activity over Maharashtra from August 2, the situation unfolding on the ground is exactly the opposite. Even with decrease in rainfall activity, Pune has been experiencing cloudy weather for the past few days accompanied by light rainfall. As per the data, Shivajinagar reported 4.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours while Pashan and Chinchwad reported 6.2 and 5.0 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, respectively. This number is expected to increase as the rainfall activity increases in both Pune district and the city.

