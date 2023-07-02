IMD issues orange alert for six districts in Maha

Pune - Shivajinagar recorded 7mm rainfall till 8.30 pm on Sunday, while Pashan received 8.5 rain. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for six districts in Maharashtra including Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the next few days.

For the next 24 hours, a yellow alert has been issued for Pune and heavy rainfall is expected in the ghat areas. In the city areas, the weather will remain cloudy and light showers are expected. However, rainfall activity is likely to intensify after 24 hours and heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the ghat areas of Pune district whereas city areas are also expected to receive good rain. The Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara districts, too, will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three to four days. However, a slight decrease in rainfall can be expected in the Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts on July 6.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the Vidarbha sub-division for the next 24 hours wherein moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the region. Hence, no warning has been issued for the Vidarbha and Marathwada sub-divisions till July 6.

Speaking about the weather conditions in Maharashtra, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “In the Pune district, dams and lakes are getting heavy to very heavy rain for successive days.”

For the ghat areas, the orange alert will continue in the coming days. Rainfall is very likely to partially decrease between July 2 and 5 after which it is again likely to increase. We advise people to avoid visiting the ghat areas in the upcoming days,” Kashyapi said.

On Sunday, the city experienced cloudy weather coupled with light rainfall in many areas. While Shivajinagar recorded 7mm rainfall till 8.30 pm on Sunday, Pashan received 8.5 rain.

According to the IMD’s monthly rainfall outlook, Maharashtra is expected to receive above normal rainfall and many districts are likely to experience good rainfall this month. The state is already experiencing good rainfall in the Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra sub-divisions as forecasted by the IMD.

Monsoon covers entire country six days in advance

This year, the monsoon advanced in the country in a unique way. After eight days of delayed onset in India, the monsoon progressed to some southern parts till June 11. However, its advancement was halted till June 21, due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Thereafter, both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea branches of the monsoon were activated and the advancement journey intensified. On Sunday, the monsoon covered all areas of the country. Normally, the monsoon covers all areas of the country by July 8 according to IMD data. This year however, it occupied all areas six days prior. The monsoon covered the distance between Kerala and Rajasthan in 24 days as against the usual duration of 38 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON