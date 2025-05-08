Outer ward boundaries set for change ahead of Pune civic polls

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) set to redraw its ward boundaries ahead of the upcoming civic elections, political manoeuvring has already begun. The delimitation exercise— necessitated by the merger of 34 villages into civic limits over the past seven years and the recent demerger of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi — especially in the suburbs has triggered concerns about political interference in the redrawing process. Delimitation is an administrative function, but often carries political overtones, especially when the ruling party in the state has a stake in the local body. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to senior officials, several aspirants and political leaders are actively lobbying for ward boundaries to be redrawn in ways that could better their electoral prospects. “There is growing pressure to shape ward boundaries in favour of specific candidates. The process is being closely watched by political leaders,” said a senior PMC official, requesting anonymity.

While other municipal corporations in the state may be able to hold elections under existing structures, Pune’s changed municipal limits make that untenable. The city must redraw some wards to reflect its current jurisdiction before polls are held—something the Supreme Court has mandated must happen within four months.

Delimitation is an administrative function, but often carries political overtones, especially when the ruling party in the state has a stake in the local body. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in power in Maharashtra, there are concerns over undue influence in how the new boundaries are decided.

Prashant Jagtap, Pune city president, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), said, “It’s mandatory to hold elections within four months as per the Supreme Court order. But we know the ruling party will try to influence the process in their favour. This has happened before—areas that are strongholds for a candidate often end up in their ward, while weaker areas are excluded. If there are major manipulations, we will strongly oppose them.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, senior BJP leader Ujwal Keskar admitted that political influence is inevitable. “It’s no secret that ruling parties interfere in delimitation. Leaders and local corporators often suggest which areas should be included or excluded from a ward to suit their candidates,” he said.

An administrative official involved in the process said, “Though the administration prefers to use natural boundaries—like rivers, nullahs, or bridges—political inputs often override these considerations. With the timeline set by the apex court, it will be a challenge, but instructions from the state government are awaited.”

The upcoming reshuffle of ward boundaries could significantly alter the electoral battleground in Pune, giving political parties a fresh opportunity to consolidate their voter base—if they can influence the map in time.