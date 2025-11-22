Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Outrage and shutdown in Malegaon over child’s rape-cum-murder

HT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 03:26 am IST

The child was assaulted and killed in Dongrale village on November 16. Police arrested one person in connection with the crime, and he has been remanded to custody until November 27

Massive protests erupted in Malegaon, Nashik district, on Friday, days after the brutal rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. A complete shutdown (bandh) was observed across the town as thousands joined a large foot march demanding the death penalty for the arrested accused.

The child was assaulted and killed in Dongrale village on November 16. Police arrested one person in connection with the crime, and he has been remanded to custody until November 27. The incident has triggered widespread anger and calls for swift, exemplary punishment.

The centre of Friday’s agitation was the local court, where a huge crowd gathered. Some protesters attempted to breach the court premises but were prevented by police personnel, officials said. The public outcry reflects the community’s profound grief and demand for immediate justice.

State Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal visited the victim’s family in a village in Malegaon tehsil, accompanied by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Condemning the act as a “horrific crime,” Zirwal made several key assurances. He said he would raise the matter in the State Cabinet, ensure the case is tried in a fast-track court, and push for securing the death penalty within two months. He also stated he would formally request the government to appoint renowned senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor for the case.

