Over 1,000 PMC-owned flats lying idle

While citizens are unable to get decent accommodation on the one hand, nearly 1,087 flats owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are lying idle on the other hand.

The PMC has acquired these flats under R7 reservation meant for economically weaker sections wherein developers are required to handover ready properties to the PMC while implementing big construction projects. As per the policy, the PMC uses these flats to temporarily relocate project affected people (PAPs) whilst acquiring land for various projects such as road widening, bridge construction, the metro and other civic amenities. The PAPs are relocated in these flats till such time the project in question is completed.

PMC estate department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “The PMC had big projects wherein we got three buildings. As the society was good, citizens were immediately shifted there and the society even helped us to carry out road widening in the larger interests of the public. A total 3,908 flats are available for PAPs out of which 1,087 are lying idle. As the PMC needs to acquire land for ongoing projects, these flats would be utilised for the PAPs. The PMC charges a nominal rent of Rs400 for these flats.”

Acknowledging that the condition of some of these flats is really bad, Deshmukh said, “We will ask our department to carry out repairs and keep the flats in good condition.” A junior engineer on condition of anonymity said, “It is true that some of the flats are damaged and some of the furniture too has been stolen.”

“The location of these flats is very important. For example, we carried out road widening of Bhau Patil road and the old Pune-Mumbai highway. We shifted all the PAPs to these flats at the time,” he said.

However, Suresh Ghule, one of the PAPs, said, “As the PMC is providing accommodation farther away, it is not possible for us to shift as we need to change our lives around it. Instead of shifting into such flats, we prefer to stay in the nearby areas.”

There are 153 flats lying idle at Dhankawadi; 44 at Erandwana; 31 at Katraj; 25 at Vadgaon Budruk; seven at Bopodi; 30 at Vadgaon Sheri; 48 at Katraj; 165 at Kharadi; six at Dhyari; 54 at Hadapsar; and 16 at Bibwewadi.

Former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The PMC had allotted flats to more than 40,000 people for various reasons. The PMC hardly gets any rent from these flats. We put forward a proposal to sell all these flats to the people occupying them. This proposal would help to get good revenue. The PMC standing committee approved the proposal but it never got executed.”