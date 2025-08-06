Over 1.5 crore vehicles yet to install HSRP as Aug 15 deadline nears

Pune: Despite third deadline extension, more than 1.5 crore vehicle owners across Maharashtra have still not affixed the mandatory high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The widespread non-compliance has raised concerns within the transport department with question raised of likely another extension to the August 15 last date. Pune, India - June 13, 2023: Traffic jam due to tanker overturned in an accident on the BRT line Chandan nagar Nagar Road in Pune, India, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Launched in December 2024, the deadline of March 31, 2025, was first extended to April 30, and then to June 30.

According to the state transport department, of the 2.10 crore vehicles in the state, only 39.5 lakh (18.85%) has HSRP plates till August 1.

The implementation of HSRP on vehicles faced several setbacks due to limited skilled manpower, insufficient installation centres, and technical glitches by the three designated companies, said officials on Tuesday.

Shailesh Kamat, joint transport commissioner, said, “While around 58 lakh vehicle owners have registered for HSRP and scheduled appointments, nearly 50 lakh vehicles could have been sold, scrapped, involved in accidents, or moved to other states. Strict action will be taken against owners of non-compliant vehicles found on roads after the current deadline.”

The department has issued instructions to regional transport offices (RTOs) to verify whether vehicle has HSRP plate installed before processing request related to transfer of ownership, address changes, loan clearances, fitness certificates, or renewal.

Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner, said, “There’s still no final decision on further extending the deadline. Public response is poor despite multiple chances.”