Over 100 fire incidents due to MNGL pipeline leaks in last 4 years

Over the past four years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department has dealt with over 100 fire incidents caused by leaks from Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipelines in different parts of the city. So much so that fires caused by gas leaks have now been recognised as a new category by the department. Additionally, there have been over 900 instances of locked doors and over 300 instances of locked elevators reported in various residential and commercial buildings.

Ramesh Gangad, assistant divisional fire officer, PMC, said, “MNGL pipeline leaks are increasing since the last few years. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported in the incidents so far. Most of the incidents occur in open areas, especially the roadside. Very few occur in housing societies during maintenance work. MNGL uses yellow cement stones placed at specific intervals to indicate the location of underground gas pipelines. Sometimes, these stones get covered with debris from road widening works or other materials, and gas pipelines are damaged during excavation.”

A senior MNGL official said, “Most of the incidents take place in road development, drainage line, electricity cable and water pipe laying work. Despite MNGL’s yellow identification stones, contractors ignore them and gas pipelines get damaged. There has been an increase in such incidents since the last two to three years as a lot of development work is being carried out in the city. We are continuously coordinating with different agencies to avoid such incidents. Sometimes it works but most of the time, it doesn’t.”

With the city expanding, the PMC fire department has recognised 17 categories of incidents that need dealing with namely fire, gas leak, garbage burning, oil leak, treefall, house collapse, water gushing into homes, locked doors & elevators, road accidents, drowning, rescue of birds and animals, and special rescue. After 2020, the department has introduced newer categories of MNGL and CNG leaks. Between 2020 and March 2024, the PMC fire department registered a total 140 fire incidents due to MNGL leaks in various parts of the city. Last year, there were 50 fire incidents due to MNGL leaks; the highest in the past four years.

According to MNGL officials, the supply of domestic pipe natural gas (PNG) began in the city in 2009 and today, infrastructure has been created for more than 6 lakh households covering 10,000+ societies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. They have laid down over 2,300 kilometres of underground pipelines in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Locked doors and elevators

Over the last 10 years, there have also been 1,085 incidents of locked doors and 389 incidents of locked elevators reported. In 2019, there were 68 incidents of locked elevators; the highest in a decade. In 2014, there were 131 incidents of locked doors reported.

Gangad said, “Locked door incidents take place in housing societies. Residents often forget keys inside flats. Sometimes, children or elders accidentally latch the door and get locked inside. They call the fire brigade. We use a door breaker to open doors in such cases. Occasionally, children accidentally lock themselves up in bathrooms.”

“Instances of locked elevators take place in commercial buildings as the elevators are not maintained properly and there is no one to help. In malls and commercial areas, people from different places use elevators, and they might not know how to use them well. In residential areas, there are fewer visitors and there are watchmen on duty. So, there are fewer incidents,” Gangad said.