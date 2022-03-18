Home / Cities / Pune News / Over 800 kids in 12-15 age group given Covid jab in Pune
Over 800 kids in 12-15 age group given Covid jab in Pune

After the technical glitch on the first day (March 16), 544 got the jab on the second day (Thursday). While on Friday too the vaccination continued and 224 got the jab
For the first time since the pandemic began, this age group, 12-15 years is getting the vaccine against Covid-19. Only Corbevax is being permitted in India for the age group. (Hindustan Times/Representative Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 11:00 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE Despite the Holi festivities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continued its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday. After the technical glitch on the first day (March 16) for vaccination of the age group 12-15 years, 544 got the jab on the second day (Thursday). While on Friday too the vaccination continued and 224 got the jab.

For the first time since the pandemic began, this age group, 12-15 years is getting the vaccine against Covid-19. Only Corbevax is being permitted in India for the age group.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC chief immunisation officer, said, “On the first day due to the technical glitch only 60 children could be vaccinated. Since it was the first day, parents have a wait and watch policy which is why not many decide to get their kids vaccinated for the first few days. On Thursday and Friday despise it being Holi we got a good response. On the first day, 544 got vaccinated and on the second day, 224 got vaccinated. We will keep our centres open on Saturday as well.”

The estimated beneficiary’s population for the age between 12-15 is about 1.75 lakh in Pune city.

