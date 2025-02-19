Over a month later, Khadakwasla irrigation division requests machinery to clear hyacinth from Baby Canal

After a delay of more than a month, the Khadakwasla irrigation division has finally written to its mechanical department requesting machinery for clearing the water hyacinth clogging Baby Canal in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area. Meanwhile, the Khadakwasla irrigation division claimed that removing the hyacinth and keeping the water in canals and rivers clean is the PMC’s responsibility. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department had written to the PMC environment department in the last week of December 2024, highlighting the problem of water hyacinth choking the Baby Canal. The PMC environment department had in turn written to the Khadakwasla irrigation division requesting the latter to remove the water hyacinth stating that the canal falls under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Khadakwasla irrigation division claimed that removing the hyacinth and keeping the water in canals and rivers clean is the PMC’s responsibility.

The Baby Canal flows through areas such as Sade Satra Nali, Ansari Phata, Mahadev Nagar, Ghule Vasti and Kalpataru Society, and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Stagnant water in the canal has led to frequent complaints from residents and public representatives about the rise in the mosquito population.

Now after more than a month, the Khadakwasla irrigation division has written to its mechanical department stating that waterlogging in the old Mutha Right (Ujwa) canal in Hadapsar-Mundhwa has increased the incidence of mosquitoes due to which there is a risk of outbreak of diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the area. Following complaints from citizens, Chetan Tupe, member of legislative assembly (MLA), had also demanded immediate action. The mechanical department of the Khadakwasla irrigation division has been requested to provide two Poclain machines and two dumpers to remove the water hyacinth.

When contacted, Shweta Khurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division, said, “We have written a letter to the mechanical department and demanded machinery to clear the water hyacinth. We are pursuing matters and will get the machinery soon.”