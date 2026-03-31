Over four months later, inquiry report filed in theft of injection vials from Aundh Hospital

After more than four months, the inquiry committee probing the theft of mephentermine sulphate injection vials from the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) submitted its report on Monday; officials said. The case dates back to November 2025, when Swapnil Chavan, a class 4 employee and drug store peon, was suspended for allegedly stealing 20 vials of mephentermine sulphate from the hospital pharmacy. He was suspended under rules 2 and 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and later attached to the rural hospital in Alandi during the inquiry period. In the past four months, the panel visited the ADH multiple times and tried to record the statements of six staff members. However, the inquiry was delayed due to repeated non-cooperation from the hospital staff. (HT FILE)

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada, who headed the inquiry, said, “During the investigation, 24 vials of mephentermine injections were found missing. Stock records from 2023 to 2025 for nearly 60 vials were found to be tampered with. We have recommended action against the staff responsible for managing stock and distribution in both the operation theatre and pharmacy.”

Confirming the development, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said that the report will be reviewed and based on the recommendations, action will be taken. “The action will be taken as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979,” he said.

Following a Hindustan Times report on November 13, 2025, titled ‘Hospital staff suspended for stealing mephentermine vials’, Dr Pawar had appointed a two-member inquiry committee on the same day to investigate the matter.

In the past four months, the panel visited the ADH multiple times and tried to record the statements of six staff members. However, the inquiry was delayed due to repeated non-cooperation from the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, health activist Health activist Sharad Shetty alleged that no action is likely despite repeated such incidents. “There have been thefts of schedule H injections and even three incidents of death at the hospital in the past. Despite such serious lapses, no one has been held accountable. Every time there is public outrage, committees are formed, reports are prepared, and then everything goes silent,” Shetty said.

“From the deputy director level downwards, it appears everyone is hand-in-glove. Like several earlier reports, this one too will gather dust in the files with no real action taken,” he said.

Mephentermine sulphate is a schedule H drug and cardiac stimulant often misused as performance enhancer. It cannot be sold without prescription and has significant demand in the black market. In the past, Pune police have arrested gym trainers, young professionals and small-time peddlers for illegal sale and use of mephentermine.