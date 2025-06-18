Overflowing polluted water from Phursungi garbage depot irks residents 

Residents of Phursungi and surrounding areas are grappling with severe sanitation issues as polluted water from the Phursungi garbage depot overflows onto roads and into residential neighbourhoods. Unprocessed garbage, left exposed and soaked by the monsoon rains, has created heaps of decaying waste, contributing to widespread contamination. Locals report a spike in waterborne diseases and mosquito-borne illnesses. (HT)

The dirty, foul-smelling water flows through several key residential zones, including Bhosale Wasti, Papade Wasti, Dhamalwadi, and Ganganagar. Locals report a spike in waterborne diseases and mosquito-borne illnesses. The issue has persisted for over three months, with residents repeatedly complaining to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s regional ward office, to no avail.

The garbage depot, located in Uruli Devachi, has long been a source of environmental concern. Residents allege that contaminated water from the site regularly flows toward Manjri, affecting a large population and ultimately merging into the Mula-Mutha river, posing a threat to the river’s already fragile ecosystem.

Social worker Sanjay Thorat, who is leading a local cleanliness and accountability campaign, said, “In Phursungi, overflowing garbage and stagnating wastewater have become critical issues, especially during the monsoon. The uncollected waste mixes with rainwater, forming pools of toxic sludge. This not only emits a foul stench but also becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease vectors. The lack of proper waste management and drainage infrastructure has made the situation dire. Immediate action and greater public awareness are essential.”

Meera Pawar, a resident of Dhamalwadi, echoed the concerns, stating, “Our neighbourhood is filled with garbage. The water we once relied on is now contaminated. Every monsoon, pollution spreads and my children fall ill. We need clean water, not more waste.”

The Phursungi-Uruli Devachi depot has been a contentious issue since 2007–08, when large-scale dumping by PMC led to significant air, water, and soil pollution. Protests during that time prompted intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which directed PMC to remove approximately 5.3 million metric tons of legacy waste via bio-mining.

So far, PMC has cleared around 2.1 million metric tons of waste in two phases—in 2016 and 2021. The civic body aims to remove another 3.1 million metric tons by 2026. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been appointed as a third-party inspection agency to ensure the bio-mining process is carried out effectively.

Sandeep Kadam, head of PMC’s solid waste management department, said, “Our officials are currently inspecting the site. We will assess the extent of the overflow and contamination, initiate cleanup measures, improve drainage, and sanitise the affected areas.”