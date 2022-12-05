Home / Cities / Pune News / Paan vendor attacked with knife in Kondhwa

Paan vendor attacked with knife in Kondhwa

Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:22 PM IST

The Kondhwa police have booked six unidentified youths for assaulting a paan vendor near NIBM road chowk on Sunday night

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the paan stall around 11.30 pm, picked up a quarrel over a petty reason and attacked the 21-year-old vendor with a knife and fled the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Kondhwa police have booked six unidentified youths for assaulting a paan vendor near NIBM road chowk on Sunday night.

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the paan stall around 11.30 pm, picked up a quarrel over a petty reason and attacked the 21-year-old vendor with a knife and fled the spot.

A case under Indian Penal Code ( IPC) 395 and 34 has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be identified, police said.

