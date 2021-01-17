Pandemic slowdown “concerns” ruling BJP with polls scheduled early next year
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is staring at poll-bound difficulties with elections fast approaching early next year.
Most of the planned development work was hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, mayor Murlidhar Mohol chaired a meeting of all department heads to take a review of the development works and plan an inauguration according to projects.
The civic polls are scheduled during the month of February next year with all political parties including the BJP, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena beginning preparations and gathering information of development work which was carried out in the last four years by the elected representatives of respective organisations.
A ruling party with 98 seats in the PMC, the BJP has started collecting information of development works in the last four years in PMC so that they can mention the completed work in the party’s manifesto. It will also help BJP corporators to make ward wise report cards of the development work. The code of conduct may be imposed in December 2021. So, there are roughly 10 months for preparation.
Due to Covid-19, the PMC has taken decisions to cut down on the budget as per state government directives. So, there will be only a 40 per cent budget available to corporators in their ward development funds.
In the last four years, Bhama-Askhed water project and Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college are two major city level projects on which BJP can take political advantage in the upcoming civic polls.
The Bhama-Askhed project has already been completed and inaugurated by BJP leaders. Now, the BJP is pursuing the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college to start in the coming days.
In the meeting with the mayor, all head of departments reported the progress, completion of projects, the status of works, starting new development work and projects to Mohol.
Members of private agencies were present in the meeting to note information related to development.
Mohol said, “The purpose of the meeting was to take a review of the development work and projects in the BJP tenure, we are going to contest civic polls next year. So, we are gathering progress of works which we can tell people in the civic polls. The Bhama-Askhed water project, improving of public transport by adding new buses, the opening of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college, the progress on the Chandani chowk project, metro project, 24x7 water projects are some of the achievements.”
He added, “Covid-19 affected development work. Most of the project and development work was on halt during the pandemic. This year’s budget is also going to be hit due to the financial crunch. Overall, two years – the Covid-19 year which was 2020 and the post-Covid year which is 2021 has been shattered in terms of the development of the city.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two samples from Pune found positive for bird flu, central team to visit district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare staff back after inoculation, vow to continue fight against Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 10 deaths and 496 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 563 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 8 deaths and 688 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC seeks list of items purchased for Covid centres, present status of equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two businessmen running illegal gutkha factory in Silvassa arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25-year old arrested for assaulting traffic constable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As vaccine trucks leave Serum campus, India starts fight to end Covid in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine flights to 12 cities leave Pune with Covid vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district sees 496 fresh Covid-19 cases, 0 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
97 samples from 17 districts tested for bird flu in Pune, 18 positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-Covid buzz to return in city as classes, coaching centres reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culling of hens begins in Parbhani after Avian influenza outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox