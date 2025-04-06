Panel finds lapses on part of hospital for denying care to pregnant woman in Pune

A state inquiry committee has found lapses on the part of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) in the case of Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, a 37-year-old pregnant woman who died on March 31, after being allegedly denied admission at the hospital for not furnishing a ₹10 lakh deposit. Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, a 37-year-old pregnant woman died on March 31, after being allegedly denied admission at the hospital for not furnishing a ₹ 10 lakh deposit. (HT FILE)

The five-member committee, constituted by the public health department, has submitted its preliminary findings to the Pune police commissioner, recommending further action, a senior officer said on Sunday. Hindustan Times has reviewed the letter attached with the preliminary findings report. A separate committee led by the joint charity commissioner is also probing the matter.

Bhise considered a high-risk patient due to multiple complications, including a low-lying placenta, prior oophorectomy, cervical cerclage, and IVF pregnancy with twins, had visited DMH with complaints of spotting. The committee found that despite the medical urgency, the hospital allegedly refused admission on financial grounds, a violation of the Nursing Home Act and medical ethics. The panel concluded that the patient “ought to have been admitted” given her condition and the nature of the risks involved.

A senior health department official, privy to the report, said, “The hospital denied admission solely because the deposit amount was not paid. Had the family paid, she would have been admitted and treatment started. That’s negligence.”

The probe committee, headed by Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune division, also includes Dr Prashant Wadikar, Dr Nagnath Yampalle, Dr Neena Borade, and Dr Kalpana Kamble.

The team visited the Bhise family home on Sunday to record statements of relatives in a three-hour-long inquiry. Earlier, it had visited DMH, Surya Hospital, Indira IVF, and Manipal Hospital to reconstruct the timeline and medical trail of the deceased.

Prakash Abitkar, state public health minister, said, “Prima facia it seems that there is negligence from the hospital, I have not gone through the findings of the committee. Tomorrow, I will be in Mumbai and will look into it. As per the findings of the committee report, necessary action will be taken.”

“If the hospital is getting various benefits from the government, then they should not deny admission to the patients citing deposit issue,” he said.

Doctors at Surya Hospital, where Bhise was admitted on March 28 after being turned away by DMH, told the committee that while her condition was stable, she had arrived with a history of spotting. Her death three days later raised serious concerns about the initial denial of care.

The Pune city police confirmed receipt of the inquiry report and stated that it is under evaluation. Amitesh Kumar, commissioner of police, said, “We have received the preliminary report and are examining the findings.”

Kumar refused to share further details about the committee’s findings.

In parallel, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a maternal death audit, which is expected to provide further clarity on the exact medical cause of death during pregnancy.

Investigators said that under the Bombay Public Trust Act and Nursing Home Rules, hospitals cannot legally demand a deposit from patients seeking urgent care. While the hospital claims Bhise’s condition was not an emergency, the committee has flagged this as a grey area requiring scrutiny.