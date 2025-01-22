Menu Explore
Panel flags lapses in issuance of disability certificates at Ahmednagar district hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Panel to probe irregularities in issuance of disability certificates at Ahmednagar District Hospital has submitted its findings to state health department

PUNE: A committee formed to investigate irregularities in the issuance of disability certificates at Ahmednagar District Hospital, following a challenge to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s disability certificate claim, has submitted its findings to the state health department.

Panel formed to probe irregularities in issuance of disability certificates at Ahmednagar District Hospital, following a challenge to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s (in pic) disability certificate claim, has submitted its findings to state health department. (ANI FILE)
Panel formed to probe irregularities in issuance of disability certificates at Ahmednagar District Hospital, following a challenge to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's (in pic) disability certificate claim, has submitted its findings to state health department. (ANI FILE)

The report, submitted on January 14, highlights severe procedural lapses and raises concerns over potential fraud.

On Tuesday, Pune-based RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar shared the committee’s report on a microblogging platform, questioning the credibility of the hospital’s processes for issuing disability certificates. The four-member committee, led by Dr. Yogesh Chiite, Assistant Director, Nashik, was constituted in 2024 to scrutinise the hospital’s procedures. The investigation revealed alarming irregularities.

Notably, some certificates contained blatant errors, such as one dated ‘01/01/1970’ for an individual born in 1992. Additionally, the hospital’s records between February and May 2024 showed no entries for several certificates issued during that period.

The report also pointed to vulnerabilities in the online system used for disability certificate applications. While anyone could complete the initial application process, the critical second step—verification—was often ignored, enabling the creation of fraudulent certificates.

The committee uncovered that sensitive login credentials were irresponsibly shared among hospital staff via WhatsApp, allowing unauthorized access to the system. This lack of security enabled fraudsters to issue fake certificates. Moreover, specialist reviews and mandatory checks were routinely skipped, with senior officials signing off on certificates without due diligence.

The issue of fake disability certificates came to light when a police case was filed on September 9, 2024, against four individuals and two hospital employees. The investigation is ongoing at Tofkhana Police Station.

Activists have described the matter as a grave combination of corruption and negligence. Vijay Kumbhar commented, “The inquiry committee’s findings make it clear that obtaining fake disability certificates was disturbingly easy, often with assistance from hospital staff. This raises serious concerns about the number of such certificates in circulation and how many have been used to exploit government schemes, secure jobs, or gain promotions.”

Kumbhar added, “This problem is not confined to Ahmednagar. Similar complaints have been reported from districts across the state. However, the real challenge lies in taking action. Many of these fraudsters are closely linked to influential political figures, making accountability elusive.”

The controversy surrounding fake disability certificates has not only harmed genuine beneficiaries but also undermined public trust in healthcare institutions, activists said.

