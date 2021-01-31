Parents’ association: Education department “wilfully” siding with private schools

The parents’ association of Pune has alleged that the education minister and the Maharashtra education department are intentionally safeguarding the interest of private schools under the ambit of judicial processes.

In a press conference held on Saturday, the association has demanded that private schools overcharging fees and denying online education should have strict consequences.

Imran Khan, secretary of the parents’ association of Pune said the stay granted by the high court is against the government resolution.

“The HC decision of no coercive steps is not directed to schools who are inflicting punishments of harassment and expulsion of students for the fees which is mentioned in the GR of the education department dated November 26. In most of the cases it has been confirmed by the reports of the education department itself that the schools have violated the existing norms from the previous academic years of procedure and the department is falsely and wilfully helping them by misinterpreting the HC’s stay order,” said Khan.

In another notification by the education department, a crucial part was omitted which stated that action will be taken against schools, which are overcharging fees and pressuring parents to pay the fee.

“That is why we feel that the education department has been misleading and misinforming parents and working for the interest of private schools,” said Khan.