Parents, students meet DET officials over engineering admissions

Pune: Students, who were unable to get admission through Common Entrance Test (CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for engineering, along with their parents staged protest at the Department of Technical Education (DTE) office in the city on Tuesday. They have demanded an inquiry into the CAP seat admissions under the quota in some of the prominent colleges in the city. Students, who were unable to get admission through CET CAP rounds for engineering, along with their parents staged protest at DTE office in the city on Tuesday. (HT)

“The state CET Cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai through email instructed educational institutions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that admissions in violation of CET Cell Regulation Number 13 will be cancelled. Educational institutions have given admissions with the aim of profiteering. As no action was taken against these colleges by the CET Cell, we are left with no option but to hold protest,” said Sachin Bhute, a parent.

“Our demand is that admissions under management quota should be cancelled and the seats should be given to meritorious and needy students. An administrator should be appointed at engineering colleges and financial transaction probed by a third-party committee. Admission of students with EWS certificate is cancelled as it does not fall in the CET cell pattern,” said another parent Jawahar Gumte.

Dattatray Jadhav, Pune DTE divisional joint director, said, “We have accepted the written statement submitted by parents and students at our office today. It would be forwarded to the state CET Cell which is the final authority.”