Parking arrangements announced for Ganesh devotees in Pune
Pune traffic department has prohibited parking of vehicles on roads and identified parking areas to be used during Ganesh festival
PUNE To avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters during the ongoing festive season, the Pune traffic department has prohibited parking of vehicles on the roads and identified 19 parking areas which can be used between September 4 and September 8.
In addition to that, Pune city traffic department has identified 18 parking lots which can be used on Visarjan day on September 9 and also on September 10 (see graphic).
After Gauri Visarjan on September 5 people along with their family visit pandals and so to keep a check on the crowd and control traffic police have made parking arrangements.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame said, “Considering heavy footfall on roads we have made a traffic plan and identified 19 parking areas across the city. For Ganesh Visarjan procession, we have identified 18 parking spots so that people can park their vehicles at the respective parking areas and enjoy the festivities without any hurdles.”
“Devotees should park their vehicles at the designated parking areas and cooperate with us. They should follow rules, regulations and guidelines to maintain law and order in the city,” he said.
As per tradition, the five Manache Ganpati mandals will take out processions from Laxmi road on September 9 and this year there will be no restrictions on timings for immersion of the idols. The roads which will remain closed for traffic include Laxmi road, Kelkar road, Kumthekar road, Tilak road, Shastri road, Bagade road, Bajirao road, Ganesh road, Gurunanak road and JM road.
Parking of vehicles will also be prohibited on internal roads connecting these major roads during the immersion period, said officials.
The traffic police will erect watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating the traffic flow during Ganapati processions. Arrangements have been made for barricading important roads to segregate the processions from other members of the public for safety purposes. Police cranes will be stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of breakdown of vehicles.
Apart from these, separate, temporary traffic regulations and diversions will also be put in place. There will be no vehicular traffic I on Shivaji road between Premium Garage chowk and Gotiram Bhaiya chowk, Dengle bridge, and between the old godown and Annabhau Sathe chowk at Shivajinagar. Citizens are advised to take the alternative road between Santaji Ghorpade road and Shahir Amar Shaikh chowk.
The number of mandals celebrating the festival this year is close to the pre-pandemic level as the city is celebrating Ganeshotsav after a two-year gap. This year, there will be 3,566 Ganesh mandals celebrating the festival against 3,800 in 2019 and 2,163 in 2020.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics