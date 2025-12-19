Parth claims signatures forged in Mundhwa land case, writes to EOW seeking FIR

Pune: Parth Pawar, son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police, alleging that his signatures were forged on documents circulated in connection with the Mundhwa land case. Parth Pawar, son of NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has approached EOW alleging that his signatures were forged on documents circulated in connection with Mundhwa land case. (HT FILE)

In a letter submitted on Thursday to the deputy commissioner of police (EOW), Parth, responding publicly for the first time to the controversy, denied any link to the disputed correspondence. He said the signatures appearing on certain papers shared with the media were forged.

Vivek Masar, deputy commissioner of police, EOW, said, “There is a letter my office has received today, but I have not gone through it yet.”

Earlier this week, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar had produced copies of two letters dated June 1, 2021, and November 6, 2025, claiming both bore Parth’s signature. Kumbhar had alleged that the letters showed Pawar’s “active and continuous engagement” in the transaction, countering claims that he had no role in the matter.

The controversy relates to around 40 acres of land in the Koregaon Park–Mundhwa area, originally classified as mahar watan land and later recorded as government land. The parcel, valued at around ₹1,800 crore, came under scrutiny after it emerged that Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner, had purchased the land.

“I deny having signed any such letters, directly or indirectly, and I have absolutely no knowledge about the existence of any such correspondence. On careful perusal of reports in print and social media, it is evident that the alleged letters do not even bear any acknowledgement of the concerned government departments,” Pawar stated in his written complaint, seeking registration of an FIR against unknown persons.

Pawar urged the EOW to investigate the origin of the documents. “It is the duty of your esteemed department to verify the truthfulness of such allegations and to probe the existence of any fake and forged letters,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday that a show-cause notice has been served to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole in the case. “The mistake committed by Yeole is unpardonable. There was an attempt to hand over land worth around ₹1,800 crore at a throwaway price. A notice has been issued asking why he should not be dismissed from service, and his reply is awaited,” he said, adding that the revenue department has approached the court seeking cancellation of the sale deed and that a decision is expected soon. On stamp duty recovery, Bawankule said the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department has initiated the process.

Refuting allegations of political shielding, Bawankule said the government has allowed the investigation to proceed without interference. “If the government wanted to protect anyone, there would not have been police custody of up to 12 days for some of the accused,” he said, referring to the arrest of Sheetal Tejwani, who spent 12 days in police custody.