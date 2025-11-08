Parth not named in FIR despite being 99% owner of firm

Pune: The controversy surrounding the ₹300-crore Mundhwa land deal linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, deepened on Friday after questions emerged over why Parth’s name, who is 99% owner of Amadea Enterprises LLP, did not figure in the two FIRs registered by the Pune Police. The development came even as Ajit Pawar announced that his son Parth had scrapped the deal. Questions emerged over why name of Parth Pawar, who is 99% owner of Amadea Enterprises LLP, did not figure in two FIRs registered by Pune police in ₹ 300-crore Mundhwa land deal case. (HT FILE)

The police have so far named only Digvijay Patil — a close relative and business partner of Parth — along with suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, and power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani.

The two FIRs were filed at Bavdhan and Khadak police stations on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

While opposition parties demanded that Parth too be named in the case, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office clarified that the FIRs were filed strictly on the basis of documentary evidence available at the time.

Rajendra Muthe, joint IGR, said, “The FIR names Patil because he has signed all the documents. If we or the police later find any documents signed by others, necessary action will be taken against them as well.”

According to official records, Amadea Enterprises LLP, the firm that purchased the Mundhwa land, has Parth Pawar holding a 99% stake, with his cousin Patil owning the remaining 1%. The IGR office’s complaint, however, listed only those who had signed the documents — in this case, Patil and Tejwani.

The clarification came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raosaheb Danve demanded that action should also be initiated against Parth. “FIR should be filed against Parth and action must be taken against him,” Danve said.

“Since allegations of wrongdoing have been made, the deal has been cancelled. The required document for cancellation of the sale deed has already been submitted to the registering authority,” Pawar said.

Who is Digvijay Patil?

Patil, 25, is the nephew of Sunetra Pawar and the son of her late brother, Amarsinh Patil, who served as sarpanch of Ter village in Osmanabad district. According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs data, Parth and Digvijay are directors of three LLPs registered in Pune.

A resident of Ter who knew the family said, “Amarsinh moved to Pune about 10-15 years before his death in 2020. He was Sunetra’s brother and the half-brother of former state home minister Padmasinh Patil. Amarsinh stayed away from politics and glamour, while Digvijay rarely visited the village.”

Past cases against Tejwani

Records show that Tejwani has previously faced fraud-related cases. FIRs were filed in Pune against her and her husband, Sagar Suryavanshi, in connection with the multi-crore Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank loan scam between 2018 and 2020. The bank later attached multiple properties linked to the couple and others.

Tejwani is also listed as a director of the now-struck-off company Paramount Dreambuild Pvt Ltd, which was allegedly involved in the same scam.