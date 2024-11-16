Parties inviting leaders from other states to campaign in Maha

With the campaign for the state assembly elections at a peak, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are bringing leaders from other states to campaign in Maharashtra. Mostly, leaders from states where these parties are ruling are being invited to campaign in Maharashtra. The chief minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant visited Pune city. (HT PHOTO)

In case of the BJP, leaders from Haryana, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are being invited to campaign in Maharashtra.

Whereas in case of the Congress, leaders from Karnataka and Telangana are being invited to campaign in Maharashtra. Apart from chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and cabinet ministers from the respective states, other influential leaders too are visiting Pune and other regions in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “The chief minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant visited Pune city. Apart from them, many other leaders visited Pune city and western Maharashtra.”

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde said, “Every day, some or the other leader from the Centre or other states comes visiting for the campaign.”