 Passenger service on Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall- Ramwadi stretch to start from March 6 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Passenger service on Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall- Ramwadi stretch to start from March 6

Passenger service on Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall- Ramwadi stretch to start from March 6

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 03, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The passenger service will start after two hours of inauguration. It will be around 1 pm onwards, says official

Pune Metro line-2, Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, will be operational on March 6 afternoons onwards, said officials.

After the inauguration of a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi, Pune Metro will complete line 2 covering a 15.7-kilometre distance of Vanaz to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)
After the inauguration of a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi, Pune Metro will complete line 2 covering a 15.7-kilometre distance of Vanaz to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch on March 6 around 11.30 am from Kolkata via video conferencing. We will run two metro trains from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi and vice versa after flagging. The function will be held at Ruby Hall metro station.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hemant Sonwane, executive director of Pune Metro, said, “The passenger service will start after two hours of inauguration. It will be around 1 pm onwards.”

After the inauguration of a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi, Pune Metro will complete line 2 covering a 15.7-kilometre distance of Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the work of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi extended stretch of Pune Metro line-1 corridor of Swargate to PCMC.

Gadgil said, “PM Modi will also inaugurate PCMC to Nigdi extended route work. The programme will be held at PCMC metro station.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On