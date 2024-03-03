Passenger service on Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall- Ramwadi stretch to start from March 6

Pune Metro line-2, Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, will be operational on March 6 afternoons onwards, said officials. After the inauguration of a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi, Pune Metro will complete line 2 covering a 15.7-kilometre distance of Vanaz to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch on March 6 around 11.30 am from Kolkata via video conferencing. We will run two metro trains from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi and vice versa after flagging. The function will be held at Ruby Hall metro station.”

Hemant Sonwane, executive director of Pune Metro, said, “The passenger service will start after two hours of inauguration. It will be around 1 pm onwards.”

After the inauguration of a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi, Pune Metro will complete line 2 covering a 15.7-kilometre distance of Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the work of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi extended stretch of Pune Metro line-1 corridor of Swargate to PCMC.

Gadgil said, “PM Modi will also inaugurate PCMC to Nigdi extended route work. The programme will be held at PCMC metro station.”