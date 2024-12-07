Menu Explore
Passengers stranded at Kochi airport reach Pune after 9 hours delay

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 07, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Passengers were miffed as they were told at the airport that the flight would be delayed due to technical reasons

After more than nine hours of ordeal, the Air India Express flight, which had left passengers stranded in Kochi, finally reached Pune airport at 4.30 am.

Not only the Kochi-Pune flight but several flights of the Air India Express from Kochi airport to other destinations like Bengaluru and Kolkata got cancelled. (HT PHOTO)

Flight IX-2714 was scheduled to depart from Kochi airport on December 5, Thursday, at 5.20 pm and would have landed at the Pune airport at 7.05 pm. For this, as many as 160 passengers had reached Kochi airport at 1 pm to complete the check in process and other formalities. But passengers were miffed as they were told at the airport that the flight would be delayed due to technical reasons.

“There was no proper on-ground service provided to us by the airline company due to which many passengers got furious. Finally, the flight took off in the night and we landed at Pune airport around 4.20 am,” said a flyer requesting anonymity.

Not only the Kochi-Pune flight but several flights of the Air India Express from Kochi airport to other destinations like Bengaluru and Kolkata got cancelled.

An official statement released by the Air India Express stated, “It’s never our intention for our guests to experience such distress. We’re deeply sorry for the delays and the impact they’ve had on your travel plans.”

