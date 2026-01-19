Pathologists’ body lodges complaint against Pune doctor for signing reports despite being suspended

The Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), state public health department, and Pune district collector against a Pune-based doctor for allegedly signing multiple pathology reports despite her medical registration having been suspended, officials said Sunday. The insurance company shared the records of the pathology reports of a patient from a private multi-speciality hospital in Jejuri with the signatures of the doctor in question, Dr Sireesha Mohan. (HT)

According to the complaint filed by the MAPPM last Tuesday, the matter came to light after an insurance company flagged irregularities in laboratory reports bearing the said doctor’s signature. The insurance company shared the records of the pathology reports of a patient from a private multi-speciality hospital in Jejuri with the signatures of the doctor in question, Dr Sireesha Mohan. The association alleged that Dr Mohan continued to sign reports even after the MMC took disciplinary action against her and removed her name from the council registry.

According to the MMC, Dr Mohan’s registration was removed from the medical register for three years on December 26, 2024 following revelations that she had multiple associations with private pathology laboratories and health facilities located in places that made it impossible for individuals to attend daily. The names and signatures of Dr Mohan were used for routine screening lab tests and insurance claims. Besides, the council noted that she had previously been suspended for six months, yet allegedly continued to sign pathology reports during that period as well.

Dr Prasad Kulkarni, executive member of the MAPPM, said that such conduct amounts to a serious breach of medical ethics and raises concerns over patient safety and the integrity of diagnostic services. “The insurance company was suspicious and sent the reports to the association for confirmation. A doctor not registered with their respective council is considered a bogus doctor. The local bodies should conduct a survey of such facilities and take stern legal action,” he said.

When contacted, Dr Mohan refuted allegations and said, “I have not given any signature anywhere. Since the suspension of my name from the registry, I am not practising anywhere at present.”

Confirming the complaint, Dr Vinky Rughwani, president, MMC, said that signing laboratory reports without a valid registration is unacceptable and can be treated as practice by an unregistered practitioner and is liable for criminal action. “The council will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. We have received the complaint and will examine the allegations as per due process before taking further action,” he said.