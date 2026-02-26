Pay pending e-challan within 30 days or face legal action: Police

Pune - The Pune traffic police on Wednesday issued a stern warning to vehicle owners who have failed to pay pending e-challan fines despite committing traffic violations, stating that strict action will follow if dues are not cleared within 30 days of receiving notice. The city traffic branch has begun sending official notices to defaulters, cautioning that non-payment within the stipulated period could result in suspension of the driving licence or initiation of court proceedings. Pune, India - Feb. 20, 2016 : Massive traffic jam at Pune-Mumbai Expressway after an oil tanker toppled blocking the busy road route near Khandala exit in Pune, India, on Saturday, February 20, 2016. Traffic on Mumbai-Pune express way was restored after nine hours on Saturday after it was virtually standstill since morning. Vehicular movement from Mumbai and Pune remained affected when an oil tanker turned turtle around 6 am on stiff slope near Khandala exit.. Oil spilled over one km area, forcing authorities to block the road. Traffic was diverted from old national highway. But long queue -- almost eight to ten kms - from both the ends was seen till noon. It took almost six to eight hours to pass express way, which took 150 minutes in normal circumstance. Vehicle users faced severe hardships due to the mishap. HT photo (HT Photos)

The traffic department issued a statement stating that a significant number of motorists continue to keep e-challan penalties pending. In response, the department launched a focused recovery drive to ensure compliance. Notices will be served to vehicle owners with outstanding fines, directing them to clear the dues within 30 days from the date of receipt. Failure to do so will lead to the to suspension of the driver’s licence by the Regional Transport Office, Pune, and the matter may also be pursued legally in court.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said the initiative is aimed at improving compliance and reinforcing road discipline. “We have observed that many vehicle owners repeatedly violate traffic rules but do not pay their e-challan penalties. This weakens enforcement efforts and undermines road safety. Therefore, we have started issuing official notices to such defaulters. If the fine is not paid within 30 days of the notice, we will forward a proposal to suspend the driving licence to the RTO and initiate judicial proceedings wherever necessary. We urge citizens to cooperate with the department and clear their pending dues promptly,” Patil said.

Traffic police officials clarified that notices will be sent through official SMS from the registered sender ID ‘MHPECH-G’ to the vehicle owner’s registered mobile number. The notice drive will be carried out between February 26 and March 1. Police have advised citizens to treat any message received outside this period or from any other sender ID as suspicious.

Vehicle owners can pay their pending fines through the official Maharashtra Traffic e-Challan website https://mahatrafficechallan.gov.in, the Pune Traffic Police (PTP) mobile application, or by visiting the nearest traffic division office where payment can be made using QR code, debit card or credit card facilities.