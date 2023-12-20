PCB bags RM Award for Excellence 2023

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has bagged the Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence 2023 in the field of “Improvement in Cantonment General Hospital”. The earlier three awards were conferred in the same field during the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. According to the PCB CEO Subrat Pal, the award is a testimony of the painstaking work the board is doing to provide affordable and accessible health services to Cantonment citizens. (HT PHOTO)

Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) conveyed the update based on the recommendations of the awards selection committee.

The PCB has actively promoted the practice of good governance by adopting the dual strategy of CSR funding and project implementation through public–private partnership (PPP) model even during the period of financial crisis to create state-of-the-art health infrastructure and other civic amenities in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Speciality and Critical Care Hospital.

During the year 2022 to October 2023, the facility was further upgraded through the PPP model by roping in motivated private individuals and doctors to create capital-intensive facilities.

