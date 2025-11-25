PCB begins reinstalling road dividers after two decades, residents welcome move but raise safety, funding concerns

With the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) having started reinstalling road dividers across key internal roads such as M G Road, East Street, Shankar Sheth Road junction and the lanes around Golibar Maidan after nearly two decades, residents have welcomed the move while lamenting the protracted delay - blaming it on the PCB’s persistent lack of funds. M G Road resident Shafi Shaikh, who has witnessed the situation deteriorate over two decades, said that the sudden restoration work has brought visible relief to locals. (HT)

Prominent social worker Rajabhau Chavan welcomed the move but said that the delay of nearly two decades highlights the neglect of civilian infrastructure inside the cantonment limits. He issued a strongly-worded statement that read, “The PCB is working under an acute and unprecedented fund shortage. Neither the central government nor the state government has shown any interest in supporting civic work here. For years, we were unable to replace even basic road dividers because there was simply no money. Somehow, funds have now been arranged, and at least the long pending work has finally begun. The iron dividers were stolen almost 20 years ago and no one bothered to replace them. This is the first time we are seeing movement in the right direction.”

Indeed, the earlier dividers had gradually disappeared; many reportedly stolen for scrap, leaving stretches without any physical separation of traffic and leading to frequent wrong-side driving and congestion. In the prolonged absence of dividers, two-wheelers frequently jumped lanes, auto-rickshaws squeezed through the wrong side, and pedestrians were left without any protective buffer. Coming as it does against this backdrop, the PCB’s drive to reinstall dividers is its first major traffic management effort in years. According to PCB officials, the new dividers are made of heavy-duty material and anchored more securely to prevent them from being uprooted for scrap; a recurring problem in the past.

A senior PCB official, said, “We are undertaking incremental improvements despite limited resources. The dividers are part of a larger plan to improve safety and streamline movement inside the cantonment. Work is being executed phase wise, and we request the residents’ cooperation during the installation period.”

Social worker and Cantonment resident Manjett Singh Virddi said, “People talk about traffic but this is about citizens’ lives. Without dividers, every internal cantonment stretch had become a free-for-all. School children walking to bus stops, senior citizens crossing M G Road, shoppers on East Street - everyone was at risk. One small mistake by a speeding rider or careless driver could lead to a fatal crash. The PCB’s move is late but it is absolutely essential. Proper dividers, proper road markings, and enforcement together can prevent accidents and make these roads safe again.”

