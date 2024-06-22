PCB cracks down on illegal hawkers

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) removed around 70 handcarts, 10 gas cylinders, 40 iron stands with wheels and tempo load of readymade garments and hawking articles in the anti-encroachment drive on Friday evening. The Pune Camp Merchants’ Association (PCMA) had earlier written to PCB about hawker menace stating that while they were paying taxes, the administration could not clear roads from illegal occupants. (HT PHOTO)

A team of 100 cops were deployed at five Cantonment roads — MG Road, East Street, Moledina Road, Tabut Street and Sachapir Street — to carry out the drive.

Subrat Pal, PCB chief executive officer, said, “We will continue the anti-encroachment drive with the support of the police after serving advance notices to unauthorised hawkers.”

PCB employees Balayya Nagrikanti and Arbaz Shaikh were manhandled by illegal hawkers on MG Road in December 2023. An FIR was lodged against four hawkers under IPC 353, 323, 504, 506, and 34.

Social activist Raj Singh said, “A strict no hawking policy has to be put in place to make roads free for residents to walk. Criminal proceedings must be initiated against officials found indulging in alleged corrupt dealing with hawkers.”