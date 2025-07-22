PCMC declares winners of Harit Setu brand design competition

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday announced the winners of its brand design competition organised for its green initiative Harit Setu, said officials. The competition is part of civic body’s effort to crowdsource brand identity for Harit Setu, a project that aims to create a connected network of green spaces across Pimpri-Chinchwad. (photo for representation) (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, Prajwal Jaysing Dinde bagged the top spot, Rohit Rajendra Ghodake first runner-up and Amol Sonu Dardi and Shaurya Bharadwaj shared second runner-up positions. The jury’s choice award went to Nasir Mehboob Shaikh.

The competition is part of civic body’s effort to crowdsource brand identity for Harit Setu, a project that aims to create a connected network of green spaces across Pimpri-Chinchwad. PCMC has roped in Association of Designers of India (ADI), Pune chapter for the contest that saw participation from designers, said officials.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad and administrator, said, “The contest was conducted through a globally trusted, tech-enabled platform.”

The jury evaluated the entries based on brief comprehension and alignment, concept and originality, aesthetic value, execution quality and presentation, and extendibility of the idea across various media.

PCMC has requested participants to showcase their entries publicly only after the civic body announces the final brand design soon, said the officials.