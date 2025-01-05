PCMC farmers’ street opens with blend of sustainability, culture

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday inaugurated the PCMC farmers’ street at Linear Garden in Pimple Saudagar. The first-of-its-kind two-day event is not just a marketplace but a hub of culture, wellness, and community engagement, officials said. PCMC inaugurated the PCMC farmers’ street at Linear Garden in Pimple Saudagar on Saturday. (HT)

The PCMC farmers’ street was inaugurated by PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, and the event has already drawn enthusiastic crowds.

Fresh organic vegetables, fruits, natural cosmetics, and locally processed food items are available at Farmers Street. Besides, for children, a thrilling game called “Ranangan” has been arranged by Mavala, ensuring fun for all age groups, they said.

Speaking at the event, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “PCMC Farmers’ Street is more than just a marketplace – it is a celebration of sustainability and community. This initiative bridges the gap between urban consumers and farmers, encouraging a healthier and more connected lifestyle. I invite all citizens to come, experience, and support our local farmers and entrepreneurs.”

The event is open from 7 am to 9 pm on January 4 and 5, with free entry for all. The event will conclude tomorrow in the presence of MLA Shankar Jagtap and PCMC Commissioner, Singh. The officials have urged citizens to visit the event in large numbers and make it a grand success.

“The initiative by PCMC to bridge the gap between producers and consumers is commendable. It has helped local vendors like us connect directly with customers, who have responded positively to our products. We hope such initiatives continue in the future,” said, Amit Saraf, Stallholder, Anuj Kitchen

Vaibhav Singh Chauhan, IT professional, Pimple Saudagar, said, “The ‘Farmers’ Street’ initiative is highly significant for us. It provided an opportunity to buy fresh vegetables, fruits, and organic products directly from farmers. In today’s fast-paced life, this direct interaction with farmers is both inspiring and fulfilling.”