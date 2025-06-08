PCMC hosts workshop on steps to curb vehicular emissions

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hosted a four-day workshop to bring together global expertise and local stakeholders to chart a course for reducing vehicular emissions. The technical event held from June 2 to June 5 saw participation from British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai, and Transport for London (TfL) and focused on planning and implementing low emission zones (LEZs) in Indian cities, said officials. The workshop will help the civic body take steps towards adopting LEZs as a practical solution to tackle vehicular pollution. The discussions and field visits enabled exchange of ideas that balance technology, governance, and citizen participation, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The workshop covered in-depth sessions on stakeholder mapping, public consultations, behavioural change strategies, data collection and monitoring systems, and integration of pedestrian and cycle-friendly infrastructure.

Speaking at the concluding session, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The workshop will help the civic body take steps towards adopting LEZs as a practical solution to tackle vehicular pollution. The discussions and field visits enabled exchange of ideas that balance technology, governance, and citizen participation.”

As part of the field component, participants visited key locations across the city, including Linear Garden Street, Balewadi E-bus Depot, Pimpri Market Area, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Nigdi.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jamie Scattergood, Pimpri-Chinchwad additional commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, city engineer Makarand Nikam, chief engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, chief information and technology officer Nilkanth Poman, Smart City CEO Kiranraj Yadav, deputy commissioner Anna Bodade, and representatives from Transport for London, UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions), traffic police, PMPML, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maha-Metro, and leading urban mobility organisations such as Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and Global Traffic Solutions attended the workshop.