PCMC implements AI-based system for hoarding license management 

In a move to bring efficiency and transparency to licensing, monitoring, and regulating hoardings across the city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) introduced an AI-driven system on Thursday, said the civic officials. In a move to bring efficiency and transparency to licensing, monitoring, and regulating hoardings across the city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) introduced an AI-driven system on Thursday, said the civic officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The system was earlier inaugurated on February 6, by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and was introduced on Thursday. This initiative will enhance transparency, reduce manual intervention, and ensure compliance with urban planning regulations, said the officials.

‘The new system is designed to bring efficiency to the management of advertising hoardings through automated surveys conducted via laser-enabled cameras mounted on electric vehicles (EVs) and drones. These advanced tools will capture 360-degree imagery of all hoardings in the city, providing accurate data on their dimensions, structural safety, legal status, and environmental impact, said the officials in a statement released on Thursday.

Furthermore, the AI-driven approach eliminates the need for manual site visits, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with monitoring hoardings. The system will automatically differentiate between authorized and unauthorized hoardings, ensuring strict enforcement of municipal regulations. Additionally, it will identify structurally unstable hoardings, allowing timely action to prevent potential hazards, said the civic officials.

An important feature of this initiative is the complete digitization of the hoarding license process. The application, approval, and renewal process will now be conducted online, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and multiple visits to municipal offices. This will provide greater convenience for advertisers and businesses, making the system more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly, said the officials.

Speaking on the initiative, PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh stated, “This AI-based system is a milestone in urban governance. By integrating technology into regulatory mechanisms, we are ensuring a streamlined, transparent, and sustainable approach to hoarding management. This initiative will not only boost revenue collection but also enhance public safety and environmental conservation, making Pimpri Chinchwad a model for smart governance.”