PCMC issues more stringent guidelines for construction projects

PUNE: In a first, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday introduced more stringent guidelines to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices in the twin city, officials said on Friday. A circular regarding the same was issued on Thursday. The new rules attempt to address key concerns such as noise pollution, water conservation and waste management in the twin city, read the statement released on Friday. The new regulations have been finalised following citizen feedback and discussions with the CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India). PCMC on Thursday introduced more stringent guidelines to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices in the twin city, officials said on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory for all new housing projects to install individual water meters. These meters will track water usage at the household level, rewarding citizens who use water efficiently while discouraging wastage.

While water consumption has been measured at the societal level till date, making individual accountability difficult, builders will now have to install aerator taps in all housing units at the time of handover. The PCMC will also encourage citizens to maintain the functionality of these taps over time to ensure continued water efficiency.

While the PCMC has been operating a dedicated construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant since 2023 which processes up to 150 metric tonnes of debris daily, under the new rules, developers have to use at least 10% of recycled material from this plant for non-structural purposes such as paving blocks in their projects. Builders have to provide evidence of compliance, and occupancy certificates will not be issued unless these conditions are met.

Furthermore, the circular mandates a ban on construction activities between 10 pm and 7 am to address complaints from citizens, especially senior citizens and children who faced disturbance at night. This decision comes after several memorandums and feedback from residents, demonstrating the PCMC’s responsiveness to public concerns.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The steps we are taking reflect the PCMC’s commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns and creating a sustainable city. By integrating recycled materials into construction, we are reducing environmental waste and setting new standards for responsible urban development. Besides, restricting construction timings ensures a better quality of life for residents, while water conservation measures promote accountability and resource optimisation.”