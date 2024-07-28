PCMC ranks second in state health services, PMC third

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has secured the second position and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) third for healthcare and medical services, as per a survey conducted by the Director of Health Services, Maharashtra. The survey evaluated various health initiatives such as child health, family planning, dengue, HIV, and other diseases. It also considered the financial allocation for medical services by the municipal corporations and the quality of treatment provided in hospitals and clinics. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The public health department evaluated the overall performance of all 27 municipal corporations for its medical services and programmes and in the state Sangli Municipal Corporation stood first.

PCMC scored 38.93% and PMC 35.11% and Sangli municipal corporation topped with 41.26%.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said the ranking of PMC a couple of years back was 25 and with lots of efforts it was brought to rank three last year.

“PMC currently stands in third place but in the coming days, the performance will be improved. We are working on the same,” she said.

Last year, Sangli Municipal Corporation stood first, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation second and PMC secured third place, while PCMC ranked fifth.

“PCMC’s medical department has been delivering high-quality treatment services to its citizens. The successful implementation of various health programmes by the central and state governments has significantly contributed to its high ranking,” said Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, “To ensure that the city’s residents have access to high-quality medical facilities and that poor patients receive free treatment, the municipal corporation has opened several hospitals. Municipal doctors and staff provide excellent services at free and affordable rates, and these facilities are being expanded as needed. The services provided by municipal hospitals have resulted in high levels of satisfaction among patients and citizens.”