PCMC razes illegal structures in Nashik Phata, Chikhali areas

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday took massive anti-encroachment action against several unauthorised illegal constructions in the Nashik Phata, Jagtap Dairy and Chikhali areas and demolished 2,32,000 square feet of illegal construction. During the anti-encroachment drive unauthorised shops, residential structures, brick constructions and tin sheds were demolished. (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken in two zone areas of PCMC which include—zone D and zone C.

In zone D, action was taken against the unauthorised tin sheds and construction along the road from Nashik Phata flyover to Sai Chowk. Around 1.02 lakh square feet of illegal structures were demolished.

In zone C of PCMC, an illegal structure on the 30-meter DP road in Chikhali, Kudalwadi was razed. Around 32, 280 square feet of concrete structure along this road in Kudalwadi, Chikhli was demolished and 7 brick constructions in an area of about 97,840 square feet, including 15 tin sheds were unearthed.

Around 1.30 lakh square feet of illegal structures were demolished in this ward jurisdiction and road widening was done.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, informed that similar action will continue in future.

“No construction should be carried out in the municipal area without the permission of the administration. Also, unauthorized shops, tin sheds and banners should not be erected. Residents should cooperate with the administration and keep pavements clean and encroachment-free,” he said.