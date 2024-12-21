Menu Explore
PCMC removes 36K illegal hoarding and flexes, action to be intensified 

ByVicky Pathare 
Dec 22, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The first drive, conducted between October 14 and October 21, resulted in the removal of 28,000 illegal flexes, banners, and hoardings

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified action against illegal flexes, hoardings, kiosks, and banners in the city and removed over 36,000 publicity materials and structures in the past two months, officials said on Saturday. 

The Sky Sign and License Department of PCMC has also imposed fines amounting to 47,000 and lodged two FIRs against violators, officials said in a statement released on Saturday.  (HT PHOTO)

The first drive, conducted between October 14 and October 21, resulted in the removal of 28,000 illegal flexes, banners, and hoardings. A subsequent drive, carried out from November 27 to December 4, led to the removal of 8,000 additional unauthorised structures. The Sky Sign and License Department of PCMC has also imposed fines amounting to 47,000 and lodged two FIRs against violators, officials said in a statement released on Saturday. 

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, emphasised the importance of maintaining the city’s aesthetic and ensuring compliance with legal standards.  

“Illegal hoardings and flexes not only deface the city but also pose safety and environmental risks. PCMC is committed to taking stringent actions to uphold the rule of law and ensure a clean and organized urban environment. Our efforts will continue unabated, and we urge citizens and advertisers to adhere to the guidelines,” he said. 

Deputy commissioner and head of the Sky Sign and License Department, Pradeep Thengal, highlighted the proactive measures being taken.  

“In addition to the drives, we have scheduled a meeting with hoarding owners and zonal officials in the coming days to discuss the next action plan. The aim is to ensure better coordination and strict compliance with regulations,” he said. 

Thengal further added, “We are not only focusing on strict actions but also on preventive measures to curb this menace. Awareness among advertisers and citizens will play a crucial role in achieving long-term results. We are going to enforce regulations and ensure accountability strictly.” 

As per officials, a further two-week action plan will be prepared in consultation with zonal officials for prospective aggressive action in the coming days. 

