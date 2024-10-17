PCMC sets up ‘sustainability cell’

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday issued a note stating it has set up the first-of-its-kind ‘Sustainability Cell’ for a sustainable and inclusive, eco-friendly future of the twin city, officials said. The Sustainability Cell will guide the PCMC’s long-term sustainable development goals (SDGs) by focusing on six thematic areas (each aligned with the United Nations’ SDGs) critical to urban resilience and liveability. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PCMC is the first urban local body (ULB) to establish such a cell, and every development work and project in the city will now be given a sustainability metrics score. In case of a poor sustainability score, the project will be revised or worse, cancelled, a senior official said.

The initiative, aligned with both national and international sustainability goals, marks a new chapter in urban governance for the PCMC by prioritising social, economic, and environmental resilience for a future-ready city, the official said.

Furthermore, the civic body is taking various measures to prevent air and river pollution in the twin city and now wants to focus on sustainable projects. In the coming days, sewage treatment plants will be augmented with new STPs and drainage lines developed in the PCMC area.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The establishment of the Sustainability Cell signals PCMC’s commitment to a holistic model of sustainable growth. Focusing on data-driven monitoring and comprehensive project assessments, the cell will ensure that every project has long-lasting benefits for the community and environment. It will bridge departments, streamline sustainable processes, and turn innovative ideas into tangible solutions for a better Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The Sustainability Cell will serve as a platform for assessing and elevating projects based on sustainability criteria, identifying areas for improvement, and encouraging interdepartmental collaboration. The cell’s mandate includes the regular tracking of sustainability metrics; capacity-building programmes for the PCMC staff; and fostering partnerships with technical experts, research organisations, and funding sources.