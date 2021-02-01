PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune
After the furore from various political leaders – the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to stay the property tax notice served to Girish Prabhune, recipient of the Padmashri award.
Prabhune who runs the Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam, an NGO in Chinchwad has been served two tax property notices before he was awarded the Padma Shri on January 26.
Of the two notices, ₹1.21 crore property tax notice is on the name of the NGO while another ₹1.71 crore is on the primary and secondary school constructed by the NGO.
“Currently, no action will be taken against the notices. Once PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar resumes duty on February 4 further course of action will be decided,” said Smita Zagade, deputy commissioner, property tax department, PCMC.
The Punrutthan Samarasata Gurukulam is run by Krantiveer Chapekar Smarak Samiti.
“A permanent solution will come out on this issue. I am assured by many political leaders,” said Girish Prabhune.
However, PCMC will continue taking action against residents who have been given notices.
The notice was served on priority to defaulters from the twin cities who have arrears above ₹25 lakh.
“We will start sealing properties if people don’t respond to our notices. Action will be taken against big tax defaulters first,” added Zagade.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad currently has a total of 5,27,388 properties. It has 4,47,008 residential, 46,828 non-residential, 3,700 industrial, 8,781 open spaces, 15,819 mixed and other 5,202 properties.
