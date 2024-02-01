 PCMC to set up Pune district’s first bio-diversity park - Hindustan Times
PCMC to set up Pune district's first bio-diversity park

PCMC to set up Pune district’s first bio-diversity park

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 01, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The development work for the park will start next month and ₹3 crore has been approved for the initial work, said officials

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) plans to set up a Bio Diversity Park in Talawade which will be the first such park in Pune district. The standing committee of the PCMC on Tuesday approved budgets for the development work of the park that will come up on 70 acres of land in Talawade on the banks of the Indrayani River. The development work for the park will start next month and 3 crore has been approved for the initial work, said officials. The entire project is likely to cost around 95 crore. Budget allocation for other development work at the park will be made available in a phased manner.

The entire project is likely to cost around 95 crore. Budget allocation for other development work at the park will be made available in a phased manner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Presently, the otherwise picturesque banks of the Indrayani River are facing numerous challenges from indiscriminate cattle grazing to unbridled urban development to encroachment of monoculture plantations.

Manoj Sethia, joint city engineer, PCMC, said that the park will house thousands of native and exotic flora and fauna, and eight to 10 types of theme parks. Furthermore, amenities such as an open amphitheatre, interpretation centre, cafeteria, children’s park, parking and toilets will be available. “The park’s restoration efforts focus on rewilding, reintroducing native plant species, and creating a balanced ecosystem that can sustain itself,” he said.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC, said that one of the primary objectives of the Biodiversity Park is to foster awareness about the importance of conserving our natural resources and the delicate interplay between humanity and the environment. “Through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programmes, the park will engage visitors of all ages to understand the significance of biodiversity conservation. The hope is that this will develop a profound connection with nature and a sense of responsibility for its preservation amongst the public,” he said.

Singh said that to make the project sustainable, collective action is required and the local community will be actively involved by organising workshops, tree plantation campaigns, and clean-up drives. “This will cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens. Schools, colleges, and local organisations will be involved to make this park a hub for environmental education, inspiring the next generation to become stewards of the land.”

