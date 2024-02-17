PCMC-run schools to get safety nets after student’s death

After the tragic incident of a fourteen-year-old student’s death at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run Hutatma Chaphekar Vidyalaya, Chinchwad on Friday the civic body has decided to install safety nets at all schools. Sarthak Kamble, a Class 8 student, was sliding on the railing of the staircase of the school when he fell into the duct from the third floor and succumbed to his injuries on Friday. (In photo) Hutatma Chaphekar Vidyalaya where the incident took place. (HT FILE)

On February 16, Sarthak Kamble, a Class 8 student, was sliding on the railing of the staircase of the school when he fell into the duct from the third floor and succumbed to his injuries.

The decision has been taken to avoid similar untoward incidents in the future, said officials.

Makrand Nikam, PCMC city engineer, on Friday evening, issued a circular directing all engineers to install staircase safety nets at all primary and secondary schools of PCMC.

The work has been asked to be completed on priority till February 29, the order read.

Nikam said, “All junior and senior engineers have been directed to give special attention to installing the staircase safety nets in the schools. The schools have a dog-legged staircase and the nets will be installed in the gap between the landings. This will prevent similar untoward incidents in future.”

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, we have taken serious cognisance of the issue and are looking forward towards possible safety measures that could be implemented in all schools.

“Next week we will hold a meeting of the school monitoring committee and discuss the safety measures that could be implemented soon. We are working towards strict implementation of school safety audit guidelines,” he said.

“At Hutatma Chaphekar Vidyalaya counsellors will start counselling students about safety measures and to help if any student is emotionally disturbed following the incident,” added Singh.

Kamble was rushed to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The family has submitted a written complaint to the police, who have registered a case of accidental death.

Police are investigating the incident and the PCMC has also launched a parallel investigation.