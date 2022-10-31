PCMC-Swargate elevated route works complete: Maha-Metro

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on Monday completed the elevated route works of PCMC to Swargate line after installing the last viaduct.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “It is an important milestone for Pune Metro. The viaduct work of 12.064 km elevated line from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station to Range Hills Station is going on as per schedule. Soon we will carry out trials till Civil Court station.”

In the route between PCMC and Swargate stations of Pune Metro corridor I, the elevated stretch of 12.064 km is from PCMC station to Range Hills station and the rest of the route is underground. The last segment of the elevated stretch was completed on Monday.

A total of 3,934 segments were casted and 451 spans were launched for the track. The first metro pillar on this route was constructed on October 7, 2017. A casting yard was set up at Nashik phata for building segments. The first segment required for this route was constructed on August 29, 2017 and the last on October 19, 2022.

The first segment on this route (pier number 348-349) was launched on December 14, 2017 and the last (3,934 segment) between piers 149-150 was installed on October 31, 2022.

“The main hurdle was getting land from Harris Bridge to Khadki from the Army that was finally allocated to us in July 2022 after continuous follow-ups,” a Maha-Metro official said, adding that other issues faced were works had to be stopped during the Covid pandemic and traffic at Khadki had to be regulated after coordination between the various departments.